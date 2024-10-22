Loop Earplugs, Ublockout, And Neurovalens Win National Sleep Foundation's 2024 Sleeptech® Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) named Loop Earplugs , UBlockout , and Neurovalens as winners of the 2024 SleepTech® Award . NSF's SleepTech

Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep and is a feature of NSF's ongoing work to encourage and celebrate efforts when sleep science and insight are rapidly incorporated into accessible products and services.

NSF's SleepTech® Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology.

Winners of the 2024 National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award.

The

SleepTech Award is given in two categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health; and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience for diagnosis and treatment.

Loop Earplugs' Loop DreamTM and UBlockout's Ultimate Blackout Shade both are the winners in the Sleep Health and Wellness category. As described by Loop Earplugs, the Loop Dream is designed to distribute pressure and improve comfort for side sleepers while helping reduce background noise with 27dB (SNR) of noise reduction. As described by UBlockout, the Ultimate Blackout Shade is custom-made, blackout shade solution with smart technology designed for easy DIY installation.

Neurovalens, the winner in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category, describes their product Modius Sleep as an FDA-cleared non-drug, non-invasive medical device to treat chronic insomnia through electrical vestibular nerve stimulation (VeNS).

"This year's applicant pool and results were unprecedented for NSF's SleepTech ® Award. In the consumer space, the independent judges chose to recognize two solutions that represent how accessible tech innovations can both align with basic sleep health practices and come from forms other than electronics or software. In the clinical space, the judges were encouraged by alternative approaches that can help some people with sleep conditions like insomnia," said John

Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO.

"We're honored and proud to receive the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award for Loop Dream, our first earplug designed specifically for sleep. This recognition reinforces our mission to design innovative earwear that empowers people to live fully and choose how they hear the world. We can't wait to continue pushing the boundaries of sleep health and well-being," said Maarten Bodewes, Co-Founder Loop Earplugs.

"UBlockout is delighted to be recognized for its sleep innovation in our 100% blackout shade solution and the opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of light on sleep performance," said Luke Boorman, UBlockout CEO.

"We're honored to be the recipient of the 2024 National Sleep Foundation SleepTech® Award," said Dr. Jason McKeown, CEO of Neurovalens. "This recognition supports our commitment to advancing the treatment of sleep disorders through safe, non-invasive, and proven neurostimulation technology. It's a reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team, who works tirelessly to improve the lives of those suffering from chronic insomnia."

NSF would also like to acknowledge SleepTech Award finalists in each category: MyWaves Technologies, LTD, and rest by ümay in the Sleep Health and Wellness category and Optalert, Noctrix Health Solutions, Inc., and Withings Health Solutions in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category.

For over 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep health to overall health and well-being. NSF has published consensus papers, guidelines, and standards for positive sleep health as well as easy-to-use tools and tips to improve sleep. NSF is committed to making science-based sleep tech more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self®.

For more information about the National Sleep Foundation, visit .

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is

an independent nonprofit organization

dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

theNSF

│ SleepHealthJournal

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation

