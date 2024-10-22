Picklerage Serves Up 200+ Club Development Deal With Greenpeak Venture Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Inks New Deal to Open 200 New Locations Throughout the U.S.

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024

PickleRage , a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to announce its newly signed deal with the private equity group, GreenPeak Venture Partners . This partnership will help the brand to open 200 new PickleRage locations throughout the country over the course of the next two years.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with PickleRage as we work with them on achieving their 2029 vision of opening over 500 locations," said Jared Feldman, Managing Principal at GreenPeak Venture Partners. "We couldn't be more pleased with PickleRage's progress thus far and are firmly committed to leveraging our resources to help them succeed."

GreenPeak Venture Partners, which has more than $2 billion of assets under management (AUM), is a leading private equity firm focusing on the expansion and development of small and middle-market companies in various sectors. The partnership with PickleRage will allow for PickleRage franchisees to leverage GreenPeak's institutional real estate knowledge of site selection, lease negotiation and construction management that will set them up for success as they embark on this next stage of outsized growth.

PickleRage plans to serve up more than 200 new clubs over the next two years to avid pickleball enthusiasts. The brand is currently targeting cities throughout the U.S. with a particular focus on:



Ohio

Georgia

Illinois

Florida

Texas

North Carolina Tennessee

PickleRage has a unique, player-first approach to indoor pickleball that already has players flocking to their clubs. They offer cutting-edge CushionX courts (the same used by professionals in the U.S. Open), superior LED lighting, online reservation & check-in systems and video-enabled courts to help players record and improve their game. Beyond providing a consistent year-round player experience, the brand places a strong emphasis on building community-focused culture through their leagues, tournaments, clinics, socials, and other player-focused events.

"This is an exciting milestone for PickleRage," said David Smith, Chief Operating Officer at

PickleRage . "As an avid pickleball player, I know that novice and pros alike will appreciate our state-of-the-art facilities. With GreenPeak's support, we will be more equipped than ever to achieve our 2029 vision of opening 500+ clubs nationwide. We look forward to opening our clubs in new communities across the country as we begin this massive expansion effort."

In addition to PickleRage's new partnership with GreenPeak Venture Partners, the brand is always looking for passionate lovers of the game and aspiring entrepreneurs to help bring the most popular sport in America to communities nationwide. With more than 500 locations planned over the next five years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect.

PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit .

About GreenPeak Venture Partners

GreenPeak Venture Partners is a leading private equity firm specializing in the growth and development of small to middle-market companies across various industries. With a focus on operational excellence and value creation, GreenPeak provides both capital and strategic expertise to help businesses scale effectively. GreenPeak's hands-on approach ensures a partnership-driven model that fosters innovation, scalability, and market leadership. For more information about GreenPeak Venture Partners, please visit .

