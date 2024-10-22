Dr. Mcneight Honored As One Of America's 40 Under 40 Top Dentists For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Angela McNeight 40 under 40

Dr. McNeight has been named one of America's 40 Under 40 Top Dentists for 2024 by Incisal Edge, recognizing her dedication to personalized orthodontic care.

VIERA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Local practitioner Dr. McNeight is proud to be selected by Incisal Edge as one of the magazine's 40 Under 40 Top Dentists in America for 2024. This prestigious honor, now in its fourteenth year, is based on nominations from dentists' colleagues and peers. They are then carefully evaluated by an independent panel of judges including three doctors, who are also former honorees, to select the finalists.“Considering there are approximately 200,000 licensed dentists in America, being selected as one of our 40 Under 40 doesn't merely put honorees in the top 1% of their profession. It puts them at the very top echelon within that 1%,” said Incisal Edge magazine's editor, Edward Kobesky.“Each year's 40 Under 40 are always among the most ambitious, caring, innovative and clinically gifted doctors working today, and this year's group is arguably our most diverse and impactful yet.”Check out the complete digital magazine here , or the web version here!As with all of Incisal Edge magazine's lists, rankings and awards, people and companies pay no fee to nominate, participate or be selected.“Being chosen as one of Incisal Edge's 40 Under 40 is a highly coveted honor that requires an enormous amount of dedication to all aspects of dentistry, as well as a relentless commitment to ever-higher levels of clinical achievement,” said Jennifer Hannon, VP, Brand Marketing & Digital Transformation for Benco Dental, the publisher of Incisal Edge.“There's no question that each and every honoree has earned their status, particularly since all nominations are carefully scrutinized by a panel of similarly high-achieving dentists and dental experts.""It's an incredible privilege to be recognized," said Dr. McNeight. "I'm passionate about delivering the highest level of personalized orthodontic care to our patients, and this recognition is a reflection of our amazing team at Caudill and McNeight Orthodontics and the trust our patients place in us. It's incredibly rewarding to see the confidence that a beautiful, healthy smile can bring to someone's life. I look forward to continuing to serve our community and making a positive impact on the Space Coast for years to come.”Incisal Edge magazine is distributed in print to over 136,000 intellectually curious, business-minded and clinically driven dentists and dental professionals. The multiple award-winning print and digital media property is considered dentistry's premier destination for peer-to-peer insights, strategies and thought leadership, as well as the leading authority on ranking dentistry's most successful and influential individuals.About Caudill & McNeight OrthodonticsFounded in 1987 as Caudill Orthodontics, Dr. McNeight joined the team in 2016, and the practice evolved to become Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics. Brevard County's only Invisalign Diamond Plus provider, Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics prides itself on being the new-school orthodontics provider, bringing patients a blend of the latest and most efficient orthodontic technology with the highest level of personalized care - in a fun and laid back atmosphere.Dr. McNeight, Dr. Caudill and Dr. Naglieri invite you in for a complimentary consultation at one of their beachy-themed offices in Melbourne/Suntree, Merritt Island or Viera, with views of the water, floor-to-ceiling windows, a 300-gallon saltwater fish tank and more! For more information, visit .About Incisal Edge magazineIncisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge-and keep it-in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. Known for its“40 Under 40 - America's Best Young Dentists,”“32 Most Influential,”“Year In Innovation” and“Lucy Hobbs Awards” signature issues, Incisal Edge curates the industry's most progressive thought leadership to concisely and compellingly spotlight the latest in dental innovations and the people behind them.Every edition delivers columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter. Incisal Edge's print edition reaches over 136,000 readers quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine.IncisalEdgeMagazine leads with dynamic visuals and follows with exclusive web content, an improved mobile experience, and a centralized nomination hub for the magazine's signature awards. Follow Incisal Edge on Instagram and Facebook.

