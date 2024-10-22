A Comeback: The U.S.'S First LED Neon Brand Brings Back The Traditional Glass Neon Sign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Echo Neon Introduces an Custom Glass Neon Sign Generator for Vintage Neon Enthusiasts

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for personalized neon signage, Echo Neon , the pioneering LED neon sign brand in the U.S., announces the launch of its innovative online custom glass neon sign generator. This new offering caters to enthusiasts of vintage aesthetics, providing an easy and accessible solution to design and order custom glass neon signs directly from their homes.







While LED neon signs have surged in popularity due to their affordability, efficiency, and modern appeal, there remains a dedicated following for the classic glass neon signs. These signs, known for their unique vintage charm, are crafted from hand-shaped glass tubes that can be displayed with or without backboards. In contrast, LED neon signs consist of flexible silicon tubes and LED modules, paired with acrylic backboards, offering a clean and contemporary look.

Echo Neon's launch comes at a time when LED neon signs dominate the market, making it increasingly difficult for vintage neon sign enthusiasts to find providers who can deliver custom glass neon pieces. Recognizing this gap, Echo Neon now enables customers to easily personalize their glass neon designs through an online platform, ensuring that each piece meets their specific aesthetic and functional needs.

"Our goal is to honor the rich history of neon art while embracing the technological advancements that have shaped its evolution," said a spokesperson for Echo Neon. "By introducing this custom glass neon sign generator, we are excited to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern convenience, offering our customers the best of both worlds."

The online generator simplifies the design process, allowing users to visualize and tweak their signs in real time. This user-friendly approach ensures that each custom piece is a true reflection of the individual's style and purpose, whether it's for weddings, cafes, home décor, or special events.

Echo Neon has a long-standing reputation for quality and innovation, having illuminated over 15,000 spaces, including homes, weddings, business events, and various commercial venues. With this latest service, Echo Neon continues to expand its offerings, providing an affordable and efficient way for more people to enjoy the timeless appeal of neon lighting.

Customers interested in designing their glass neon signs can visit Echo Neon's website for more information and to begin creating their custom pieces. The comprehensive guide available online, "Glass Neon Signs vs LED Neon Signs," offers further insights into the benefits and distinctions of each type of sign, helping customers make informed decisions about their neon lighting solutions.

Echo Neon's commitment to reviving the art of glass neon sign-making ensures that the nostalgia of neon continues to glow brightly in modern settings, bridging the gap between past and present in lighting design.

Media Contact:

Nora Brooks

Echo Neon

469-638-3226

...

A photo accompanying this press release is available at: