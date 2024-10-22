CSI Creator Anthony E. Zuiker Reveals New Indie Film Project 'Blind Boxer'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mankind recently won the Best Pacific Northwest Short prize at the inaugural Boise Film Festival.

Blind Boxer reunites Zuiker with Boise-based director Jake Ronnow and actors Wade Ronnow and Michael Bunin, who first teamed on the short-film Mankind.

- Anthony E. ZuikerBOISE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony E. Zuiker, creator of the CSI TV franchise, has revealed his newest project, a feature film called Blind Boxer. Zuiker wrote the script and will serve as Executive Producer of Blind Boxer which tells the story of“Showboat,” a legally blind man who has suffered from mental and physical abuse only to take on“the fight of his life” against a real middle-weight champion.Jake Ronnow (Bruce, The Trip) is committed to direct the indie film, which is slated to go into production in the spring of 2025 in Boise, ID, with casting already underway.Actor Wade Ronnow (Mankind) has signed on to star as Showboat, along with actor Michael Bunin (Super Store) who will star as Mumzy, a degenerate gym manager who exploits the blind boxer for profit until he has a change of heart. Zuiker is also in talks with A-list talent for the roles of middle-weight champion Abass Muhammed and Showboat's caretaker Ms. Yardley.Blind Boxer is Zuiker's second indie film project with Boise-based director Jake Ronnow and actors Wade Ronnow and Michael Bunin, who first teamed on the short-film Mankind. Shot entirely in Boise on a $10,000 budget and with a local cast and crew, Mankind is the story of a confrontational run in between a homeless man outside of a prestigious law firm, and a young lawyer, who decides to offer the man a chance at redemption.Mankind recently won the Best Pacific Northwest Short Film prize at the inaugural Boise Film Festival , which was founded by Hollywood veteran producers Christine and Mark Holder of Wonder Street Entertainment. The film was part of the festival's opening night events, in addition to Zuiker being featured as an Inner Circle Master Class Lecturer on the topic of writing for television.“The exercise to write an award-winning short film starring a first time Boise actor and a Boise State University graduate (director) was designed to start young Hollywood careers,” added Zuiker.“With an 'all Boise crew' shooting in their respective city, the recognition from the first annual Boise Film Festival was a dream come true for all involved. I couldn't be more proud to be in this era of my career and to give back to young filmmakers.”“Anthony has taken on the most awesome responsibility to take young Boise talent under his wing. My wife and I have relocated to this great city with our children,” said Mark Holder.“We applaud Mr. Zuiker for further accelerating the mission of my wife Christine and I to bring more exposure to Boise as the cinematic mecca of filmmaking.”Most recently, Zuiker announced that he is teaming with Blumhouse Television and Secret Menu, the newly named media venture recently launched by Academy Award-winning actress and producer Charlize Theron, Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono and AJ Dix, to develop a limited-series adaptation of the national bestselling literary horror/suspense debut novel“The Quiet Tenant” by Clémence Michallon.About Anthony E. ZuikerAnthony E. Zuiker is best known as the creator of the CSI TV franchise. After it debuted in 2000, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation grew to become one of the most watched TV shows in the world with five spinoffs, more than 900 episodes, and two Guinness World Records. Today, Zuiker is in development on multiple scripted and unscripted TV projects in development, in addition to his deal with Sinclair, Inc. to develop original content and series. Zuiker also serves as Executive Producer of“The Hippest Trip,” the Musical based on the iconic Soul Train TV series and is an investor in Alicia Keys' new Tony Award-winning musical,“Hell's Kitchen.”

