UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES FIRST PACIFIC NORTHWEST CAMP IN THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE REGION OF WASHINGTON, NEAR OREGON's MOUNT HOOD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Set to open in May 2025, Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge is now accepting reservations

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge – the company's first-ever Pacific Northwest location – will open for its inaugural season on May 29, 2025 and is now accepting reservations for stays through October 27, 2025. The brand's 13th camp, Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge , is set on a 120-acre property along the Columbia River Gorge in Washington's White Salmon River Valley, with views of Mount Hood and just a one-hour scenic drive along the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge Tent

Each of the upscale, safari-inspired canvas tents is furnished with a plush king-size bed, gas fireplace and ensuite bathroom with a hot pull-chain shower, sink and flushing toilet. The lobby tent, adorned with West Elm furniture and artwork from local artists, features comfortable lounge spaces, boutique retail and books and games from artisans throughout the Northwest, steps away from an expansive onsite yoga deck. The cafe-style dining program showcases freshly made, seasonal dishes from the brand's signature menu, enjoyed al fresco or indoor. Menu specials have a West Coast influence, including regionally sourced seafood and curated wines and craft beers from the area. Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge will offer onsite programming for guests, including acoustic live music, daily yoga, kids' activities, nightly s'mores and more, with Under Canvas' Adventure Concierge to assist guests in booking activities such as rafting, paddleboarding, fishing, guided hiking, mountain biking, and more.

A cornerstone of the Under Canvas experience is the brand's Mindful Approach ethos reflected in the company's development and operational initiatives. Under Canvas camps are designed to minimize disturbance, maximize open space, and flow with the natural topography of the land. The brand's commitment to minimizing light pollution and protecting the night sky via low-level lighting and other DarkSky development principles are setting the standard in the industry and, in-turn, earning Under Canvas recognition for having the first-ever DarkSky-certified resorts in the world.

Reservations for the 2025 season are available now at . Rates at Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge start at $299 per night, plus taxes and fees.

