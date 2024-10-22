J&K LG Visits Gagangir To Review Security Measures

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Gagangeer in the Ganderbal district to interact with officers and workers of Project Implementing Agency and to review the security measures on the project site.

During his visit, the L-G chaired a meeting of Officers of Police, Civil Administration, Project Implementing Agency and other security agencies and directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development.

In the meeting, the L-G underlined the need for securing vital infrastructure projects across J&K and putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project implementing agencies to prevent security breaches.

He said the safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government.

The L-G emphasised the need for stricter access control and regular patrolling around the project sites. He also directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations proactively to wipe out terrorism in J&K UT.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah visited Naidgam in central Kashmir's Budgam district to express his condolences to the family of Dr. Shahnawaz, who lost his life in a targeted attack at Gagangeer, Ganderbal, on Sunday evening.

During his visit, the Chief Minister conveyed his deepest sorrow over the untimely demise of Dr. Shahnawaz, acknowledging the profound loss suffered by the family.

He assured them that the government stands firmly by their side during this difficult time, promising all possible assistance.

"The void caused by the death of Dr. Sahab cannot be filled, but we will do everything in our power to support you,” the Chief Minister said while consoling the grieving family.

“We are here to let you know that you are not alone in this moment of grief.”

In a significant gesture, Omar Abdullah directed the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to immediately initiate the process of providing a government job to a family member under SRO-43, as well as relief and rehabilitation under other relevant schemes.

He further announced that the government would bear all expenses related to the civil services education and training of Dr. Shahnawaz's son, pledging to fulfil his father's dream of seeing him become an officer.

“Whatever the costs, for training, coaching, or anything else, will be borne by us,” Abdullah stated.

“We will make him an officer at any cost,” he added, reaffirming his government's commitment to the family's future.