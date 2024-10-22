Aristocrat Gamingtm Partners With Princess Cruises To Elevate Onboard Gaming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In Addition to Collaboration on Themed Slot Gaming Zones, the Two Companies Will Partner on Exciting Player Promotions Across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aristocrat Gaming, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated slot games, today announced it is now a promotional partner for Princess Cruises, one of the world's most iconic lines.

Through this exciting collaboration, Aristocrat Gaming will design innovative gaming experiences for guests onboard Princess ships as well as create promotions with land-based casinos that offer Princess cruises as rewards.

Link to High-Res Photos & Videos

"We are proud to be the newest partner of Princess Cruises, bringing together our iconic brands to create innovative and entertaining experiences for players on the sea and off," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "In addition to exciting promotional opportunities throughout the year, we are excited to set sail with fans on the inaugural Buffalo-themed cruise."

Onboard Princess ships, guests also can look forward to themed slot gaming zones, including the recently unveiled Buffalo ZoneTM by Aristocrat Gaming on the all-new Sun Princess ship. The dedicated Buffalo Zone offers guests an unparalleled gaming experience and brings the most iconic brand and series of games from Aristocrat Gaming together in one convenient space for players. Additionally, Aristocrat Gaming will host a marquee event on Sun Princess in 2025, celebrating the top fans of the iconic BuffaloTM series.

"Our Princess casinos are among the most popular experiences aboard our ships and we're confident Aristocrat Gaming can further elevate the gaming experience for our guests," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "This partnership allows us to create even more entertainment value in our casinos by bringing favorite Aristocrat Gaming brands to life aboard our Princess ships."

For more information on Aristocrat Gaming, please visit .

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GAMING

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of

regulated

land-based slot and electronic games across the globe.

From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry.

For further information, visit the company's website at

.

Follow Aristocrat Gaming on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

ABOUT PRINCESS CRUISES

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL;

NYSE: CUK ).

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Aristocrat Gaming

Meghan Speranzo

[email protected]

Chelsea Eugenio

[email protected]

For Princess Cruises

Negin Kamali

[email protected]

Briana Latter

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Gaming

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED