Cornucopia's New Tool Empowers Shoppers To Avoid Big Corporations When Buying Organic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIROQUA, Wis., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Organic food packaging often evokes images of local farms and homegrown goods, but the reality behind many popular organic brands is far more corporate.

According to The Cornucopia Institute's research, seven of the ten largest and most influential North American food corporations have acquired previously independent organic brands.

Corporate ownership of organic brands is often obscured from consumers, making it harder to make informed choices. To address this, The Cornucopia Institute has launched the Independent Organic Brand List-a resource designed to offer transparency and help consumers support genuinely independent brands.

This new tool complements Cornucopia's popular Who Owns Organic? project. Together, these resources empower shoppers to resist corporate control in the marketplace and support food that prioritizes human health. Many of the brands highlighted by Cornucopia were founded in response to dietary needs that the conventional food industry failed to address.

To qualify for the Independent Organic Brand List, brands must meet strict criteria: they must be independently owned, available nationwide, and sell only organic products. The list includes over 100 brands across a variety of categories, from snacks and sweets to beverages, baby food, dairy, and plant-based options. Co-ops and independent retailers across the country have partnered with Cornucopia to share the print version of the list.

As large corporations continue to acquire organic brands, Cornucopia will be watching.



A nonprofit watchdog, The Cornucopia Institute closely monitors the organic marketplace and the policies shaping it. Through its research and tools, Cornucopia helps shoppers navigate complex labels and marketing claims, empowering them to make confident purchases that support a vital alternative to the conventional food system.

Contact: Rebecca Shimp Martin at [email protected]

SOURCE The Cornucopia Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED