The Carnegie At Washingtonian Center To Host Grand Opening Celebration, Redefining Senior Living In Gaithersburg

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, a Kisco Signature senior living community, is pleased to announce its grand opening celebration on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. This special event marks the unveiling of Gaithersburg's newest senior living community, offering a glimpse into the exceptional lifestyle The Carnegie provides for its residents.

The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center

Grand Opening of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center

Continue Reading

"We are proud to officially open the doors of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center," said Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. "The community reflects Kisco's dedication to creating vibrant, engaging environments where seniors can thrive. As our flagship Signature community, we are especially proud to display how The Carnegie exemplifies the best of what Kisco offers. We look forward to welcoming our guests and future residents to experience this unique community firsthand."

Guests will enjoy an immersive experience that highlights the community's stunning design, amenities and services that set The Carnegie apart. As a highlight of the evening, performances inspired by the timeless artistry of Cirque du Soleil will add an extra touch of extravagance to the celebration, complementing an evening of mouth-watering food, drinks and engaging company.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the full range of lifestyle and wellness programs, services, and amenities that residents enjoy on a daily basis. Located next to the lively Washingtonian Center, The Carnegie is a luxury, full-service retirement community offering 302 elegant one- and two-bedroom residences across seven stories and 8.5 acres. Designed for independent living, assisted living and memory support, The Carnegie provides seniors with a thoughtfully crafted environment where they can thrive.

"The development of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center represents a significant milestone for Kisco Senior Living," said MJ Ritschel, CIO for Kisco Senior Living. "From its initial design to the finishing touches, every detail has been thoughtfully planned to create a community that fosters connection, comfort, and an exceptional quality of life for our residents. It has been a privilege to bring this vision to life with our development partner SHA Capital Partners, and we're excited to see The Carnegie become a cornerstone of senior living in the Northeast."

At the heart of The Carnegie is Kisco Senior Living's award-winning The Art of Living Well programming, promoting whole-person wellness and fostering an active, fulfilling lifestyle. The community also upholds Forbes Travel Guide's five-star service standards, ensuring that every member experiences world-class care and attention to detail.

The community distinguishes itself through strong partnerships with local businesses and cultural institutions, including The Art Collective, Gaithersburg Book Festival, Fig & Fire, Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream and The Wine Concierge. These collaborations create a vibrant and enriching atmosphere for residents, infusing the community with a sense of culture, connection, and lively spirit. By fostering these meaningful relationships, The Carnegie offers more than just a place to live, but an environment that provides an engaging and culturally immersive lifestyle.

Residents of The Carnegie enjoy access to a variety of premium amenities, such as multiple dining venues, a wellness spa, a fitness center, an indoor heated saltwater pool, a lecture hall, an art gallery and a cooking demonstration kitchen. Additionally, the beautifully landscaped outdoor park and nearby trails offer a serene environment, while the prime location ensures easy access to shopping, dining, and cultural activities.

"Our entire community is excited to celebrate this momentous occasion and share what makes The Carnegie so special," said Jennifer Pastora, general manager of The Carnegie. "We've built a truly dynamic environment where residents can embrace an active, fulfilling lifestyle surrounded by a supportive and vibrant community."

ABOUT THE CARNEGIE AT WASHINGTONIAN CENTER:

The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center offers a blend of luxury and tranquility. The 8.5-acre community features 302 residences with premium amenities and five-star services, including a heated saltwater pool, a lecture hall, a curated art gallery, and lush, landscaped outdoor spaces with a trail connecting directly to Malcolm King Park. The community's prime urban living location in Washingtonian Center provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options, enhancing the active, fulfilling lifestyle that residents can enjoy.

ABOUT KISCO SIGNATURE SENIOR LIVING:

Kisco Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, manages 25 diverse senior communities in eight states and the District of Columbia. The company recently launched its Signature Communities portfolio, with premium locations offering enhanced hospitality and services. The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, MD, is the first in the Northeast, joining other noteworthy sites like Crestavilla in California and The Cardinal North Hills in North Carolina. With a history spanning over 30 years, Kisco's unique approach is now anchored in The Art of Living Well, a holistic wellness philosophy focusing on intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing. This programming offers residents a variety of tailored activities and resources to support a fulfilling, active lifestyle. For further information, call (760) 804-5900 or visit kiscosignature.

SOURCE The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED