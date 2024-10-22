REE Automotive To Present At Two Prestigious Events In Detroit And Los Angeles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Barel will speak on two panels at Reuters Automotive USA in Detroit October 21-23 alongside C-suite representatives from auto-heavyweights

- Chief Operations Officer Josh Tech will present at the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles October 28-30

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced that CEO and co-founder Daniel Barel will speak at Reuters Automotive USA in Detroit and Chief Operations Officer Josh Tech will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles. Both events are highly prestigious, with audiences including journalists, analysts, investors, future and current customers, suppliers, OEMs, tier ones and more.

Reuters Automotive USA

Reuters Automotive USA will take place in Detroit, Mich. October 21-23, and is expected to host over 700 attendees. Barel will be available for one-on-one meetings in addition to speaking on the following panels:

Unleash Competitive Edge: New Industry Disruptors vs Legacy OEMs

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET

Panelists: Lucid Motors, Nikola Motor, Aptera Motors, REE Automotive

Moderator: Sandy Munro, Munro & Associates

Deliver the Vehicle Architecture that Enables the Optimal Driving Experience

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET

Panelists: General Motors, Envorso, Lucid Motors, REE Automotive

Moderator: Carl Anthony, AutoVision News

LD Micro Main Event XVII

The LD Micro Main Event XVII will take place in Los Angeles October 28-30. Tech will present on the company's technology and upcoming market opportunities. The company will also take one-to-one meetings with investors and key stakeholders. The event, including Tech's presentation, can be watched virtually here .

Media interested in more information or scheduling a meeting with management may contact ... .

To learn more about REE Automotive's patented technology and unique value proposition that position the company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit .

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE's proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry's flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit .

