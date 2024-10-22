JETSET PILATES MAKES ITS DEBUT IN NEW YORK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Miami-Based Pilates Brand Is Elevating the New York City Scene with SoHo Studio Opening



JETSET Pilates

is

thrilled to announce its first New York location in the heart of Soho which officially opened its doors on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 355 W Broadway.

JETSET Pilates is a 50-minute high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout experienced on a custom, advanced reformer which combines the traditional machine with a modernized twist, specifically designed for the JETSET workout. In addition to incorporating seamless transitions between exercises to keep your muscles under constant tension, additional equipment such as a pilates ring and dumbbells are used to enhance the workout and ensure maximum results - lengthened, toned and sculpted muscles. Led by cutting-edge instructors, each class is intentional, efficient and follows a DJ-curated playlist to energize your body and mind, ultimately allowing you to escape into a perfect mind-body connection.

Goli Soli, the studio owner, will be leading the charge on opening the first New York studio in the region with 10+ more studios to come soon. Soli is bringing over 12 years of industry experience, a passion for fitness, and NASM certification to elevate the Pilates experience for the Soho community.

"I am thrilled to open JETSET Pilates in Soho and bring our unique approach to fitness to New York City. Our classes not only challenge the body but also foster a sense of community and mindfulness. We aim to create a welcoming environment where everyone, regardless of their fitness level, can thrive and achieve their goals. I look forward to helping our clients discover their inner strength and embrace their fitness journeys," said Goli Soli, JETSET Soho owner.

JETSET's brand new, state-of-the-art 1,700 square foot studio will bring its innovative method to New Yorkers through five 50-minute classes: JETSETter Reformer, JETSET Fundamentals, JETSET Core + Upper Body, JETSET Core + Lower Body + JETSET On The Mat. Consisting of one main studio that holds 12 people and a beauty bar, with premium brands such as Dyson, Oribe and more. The fitness destination boasts choreographed lighting to set the mood for each class and instructor. Membership options will include monthly unlimited and class packages.

For more information and to sign up for a class at our new Soho studio, visit:

or email: [email protected] .

About JETSET

JETSET Pilates is a modern fitness studio that specializes in innovative group and individual Pilates classes. It focuses on creating a high-energy, immersive experience for participants, combining effective workouts with curated playlists and a supportive community atmosphere. JETSET emphasizes not just physical fitness but also mental well-being, encouraging clients to embrace their authentic selves while pushing their limits. The studio is known for its welcoming environment, where both seasoned practitioners and newcomers can thrive and feel empowered in their fitness journeys. For more information, please visit



and @jetsetpilatessoho on Instagram.

SOURCE JETSET Pilates SoHo

