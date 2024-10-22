Gamesir Expands Global Reach With New North American Headquarters In Orlando, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GameSir establishes its presence in North America with a new office, poised to enhance its share and brand presence across the United States, Canada, and Latin America

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameSir, a global leader in high-performance gaming peripherals, proudly announces the opening of its North American headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Located on the scenic shores of historic Lake Eola, this new office will serve as the central hub for GameSir's sales and marketing operations throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Founded in 2013, GameSir has rapidly grown to become one of the world's leading innovators in gaming hardware, recognized for delivering high-tech peripherals that elevate the gaming experience. Guided by the mantra "Just in Game," GameSir is dedicated to providing gamers with the tools they crave-accurate control and enhanced gameplay. Constantly exploring new technologies, the company has made it its mission to meet the evolving needs of gamers around the globe.

The decision to establish a presence in North America reflects GameSir's remarkable growth over the past decade. With a reputation for quality and innovation, the brand has garnered praise from top-tier media outlets and a loyal customer base. The expansion into Orlando marks a pivotal step in the company's global strategy, as it seeks to solidify its footprint in one of the world's largest gaming markets.

Aaron Levin, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in the video game industry, will lead the Orlando office. Levin emphasizes Orlando's rich history in video game development and highlights the strategic importance of the location. "Orlando has been home to world-class video game development studios for many years. Adding a world-class video game peripheral company to this vibrant region is a logical and exciting progression," Levin said.

GameSir aims to increase both market share and brand awareness across North America. "Our mission is clear," Levin added. "We want to provide gamers with controllers that offer a competitive advantage and a great experience. This can only be accomplished with quality and accessibility. High-quality video game products at affordable prices are how we do right by the gamers."

Over the past year, GameSir has made significant progress in the North American market, particularly with its "Designed for Xbox" controllers and its product lineup tailored for mobile gaming, cloud gaming, the Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. GameSir continues to push the boundaries of innovation, leading the industry with its use of Hall-Effect analog sticks. These sticks use non-contact magnetic sensors, ensuring they never wear down and preventing stick drift, securing durable and reliable performance for gamers.

With this expansion, GameSir is poised to further elevate the gaming experience for players across North America and beyond, providing gamers with cutting-edge peripherals designed to meet the demands of competitive and casual play alike.

About GameSir

GameSir, founded in Guangzhou, China, has been at the forefront of gaming innovation since 2013. The company is dedicated to creating gaming peripherals that enhance the gaming experience for every player, offering a range of products from mobile gaming devices to controllers for PC and console platforms. Guided by principles of pragmatism, innovation, openness, and cooperation, GameSir continues to expand its global presence while staying true to its mission of serving gamers worldwide.

