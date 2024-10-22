Monster Hockey Broadcast Deal Brings Tahoe Knight Monsters To Nevada Fans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tahoe Knight Monsters, KOLO, SSSEN and FOX5

Tahoe Knight Monsters Team Up with The Silver State Sports & Entertainment and Local Stations to Broadcast Select Games Across the Silver State

- Tahoe Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network , in conjunction with Reno's KOLO News 8 Now and FOX5 Local. Las Vegas., have officially partnered with the Tahoe Knight Monsters , a new professional minor league hockey team based in Lake Tahoe, for their inaugural season.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters have signed an affiliation agreement with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights to further grow the love of hockey in the state of Nevada.

Twenty select Tahoe Knight Monsters Games will be broadcast on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network. Some games will also be simulcast on KOLO and FOX5.

“We are very excited to have the Tahoe Knight Monsters on The Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network and to share this landmark partnership with FOX5 in Las Vegas,” said John Fiorelli, Vice President & General Manager of KOLO 8 News Now.“The appetite and enthusiasm for hockey is growing in Nevada, and SSSEN is the only sports channel set up to broadcast the Tahoe Knight Monters across the state.”

"We're bringing hockey to a new audience in Lake Tahoe with the Knight Monsters, and this partnership with the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network will help us expand our reach even further," said Tahoe Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh. "I'm looking forward to showcasing the ECHL and our brand of hockey across Nevada."

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our very first professional sports franchise from Northern Nevada to the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network family.” said Michael J. Korr, Vice President & General Manager of FOX5 KVVU in Las Vegas.“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we can't wait to see the magic unfold. Let the games begin."

The team's inaugural season kicks off on Thursday, October 24th against Jacksonville at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

TAHOE KNIGHT MONTERS TV SCHEDULE

Thursday, Oct 24 - Jacksonville Icemen @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Friday, Oct 25 - Jacksonville Icemen @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7:30pm

Saturday, Nov 2 - Idaho Steelheads @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Saturday, Nov 16- Tulsa Oilers @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Saturday, Nov 23- Kansas City Mavericks @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Thursday, Dec 12- Utah Grizzlies @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Sunday, Dec 15 - Utah Grizzlies @ Tahoe Knight Monsters3pm

Friday, Dec 27 - Tulsa Oilers @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7:30pm

Friday, Jan 24 - Fort Wayne Komets @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7:30pm

Saturday, Jan 25 - Fort Wayne Komets @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Thursday, Feb 6 - Adirondack Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Friday, Feb 7 - Adirondack Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7:30pm

Saturday, Feb 8 - Adirondack Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Thurs, Mar 6 - Rapid City Rush @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Saturday, Mar 8- Rapid City Rush @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Sunday, Mar 9 - Rapid City Rush @ Tahoe Knight Monsters3pm

Wednesday, Mar 26Idaho Steelheads @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Saturday, Mar 29Idaho Steelheads @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Wednesday, Apr 9Wichita Thunder @ Tahoe Knight Monsters7pm

Sergio Rodriguez

FOX5 | Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Tahoe Knight Monsters Name & Logo Unveil

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.