Bihar: Darbhanga Residents Welcome Affordable Flights For Another Decade Under UDAN Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) The proposed extension of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme for another ten years has left scores of air elated and overjoyed.

Speaking to IANS, several residents of Bihar's Darbhanga district welcomed the move on Tuesday and shared their joy and excitement at the ten-year extension of the scheme.

The UDAN scheme was launched on October 21, 2016, with an objective of making air accessible and affordable for the common people.

For Darbhanga residents, this facilitated passengers' movement from North Bihar to neighboring Nepal via air travel at highly affordable rates. Under the UDAN scheme, the air fare for one-hour journey stood at a maximum of Rs 2,500.

Passengers told IANS that the UDAN scheme has benefited them a lot. Earlier, they had to go to Patna Airport but after the start of this air service, they could undertake an air journey from Darbhanga itself.

They said they have been enjoying the service for the past 8 years and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the scheme for 10 more years.

A flyer, Awadhesh Kumar, expressed happiness over the 10-year extension in the UDAN scheme. He said that the residents have benefited a lot from the start of air services. Earlier, we had to go to Bagdogra to avail air travel service, but now flights are available from Darbhanga airport only. With the start of air service from here, there is no problem.

"Earlier, we had to go to Patna airport to take a flight but now we can get direct flights from Darbhanga airport only. The decision to extend the UDAN scheme will benefit thousands of passengers,” he added.

Nivedita, a female air traveller, echoed similar views and said that UDAN scheme came as a major relief for them as it not only saved time but also gave them comfort of air travel.

Rajeev Ranjan, another air passenger, said that the UDAN scheme is in the public interest.

"This provides a lot of financial relief to the middle-class family. After the launch of the UDAN scheme, there is air connectivity facility from everywhere to Darbhanga, which has brought a lot of comfort," he said.