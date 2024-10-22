(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Two Brands Join Forces to Bring Elegance and Originality at an Accessible Price Point

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GU,

a UNIQLO sister brand and part of the Fast Retailing Group, is excited to announce the launch of its collaboration with rokh, a brand renowned for its innovative reinterpretation of traditional aesthetics with a focus on elegance and originality. This exclusive collection will be available on October 18th at and at the GU NY SOHO flagship which opened in September.

GU Announces Collaboration with Emerging Luxury Brand rokh

Continue Reading

rokh, founded by designer Rok Hwang in 2016, is celebrated for its approach to creating fashion that embraces current trends while maintaining a timeless and seasonless appeal. The theme of this collection is "Play in Style," and features artful tailoring, playful layering, and designs in muted color palettes that reinterpret the classics and reflect GU's appreciation for the idea that fashion represents freedom.

The rokh collection features 16 carefully crafted designs, each offering unique versatility and the freedom to mix and match according to individual style. The collaboration continues to highlight GU's unique brand philosophy - MINI edit MAX which brings MAX style and quality with MINI prices and curated collections. This assortment offers customers an easy-to-understand assortment of practical, on-trend items with affordable prices, designed to be easy to wear and mix and match, resulting in more styling possibilities with fewer products.

Key pieces in the collection include:



Quilted Jacket: This standout item features a stylish silhouette when the zipper is closed. For a more youthful and playful look, it can be worn like a cape by unzipping the sleeves and letting the arms extend freely. Two-Piece Coat: This iconic piece is designed for flexibility. Wear it as a long gilet without the top jacket for early autumn, combine both pieces for a full-length coat during colder months, or style it with just the upper jacket as a cropped piece. It's all about expressing your personal style and mood.

Additionally, GU NY SOHO, which opened on September 19th, will offer exclusive colors of items including a quilted jacket, a two-piece skirt and pants set, bustier combination shirts, wooly

scarf and Mary Jane shoes.

Designer Rok Hwang shared: "The inspiration behind this collection comes directly from our customers. We aimed to create clothing that aligns with their desires and is easy for everyone to wear. My first visit to a GU store revealed a vibrant, enjoyable atmosphere with the freedom to coordinate various items. This inspired me to develop a collection that seamlessly integrates with GU's existing lineup. The primary colors are natural brown and beige, complemented by nostalgic vintage hues like green and turquoise blue to add a lively and fun touch."

He continues "In three words, I would describe this collection as youthful, fun, and humorous. I always consider the wearer when designing my pieces, and I believe this collection will appeal to anyone with a youthful spirit, regardless of age. It offers numerous styling possibilities and showcases the joy of dressing up, which is a core value for both rokh and GU. By providing versatile outfit options, we hope to enhance the pleasure of fashion for our customers."

The GU x rokh collection launches on October 18th at GU NY SOHO located at 578 Broadway in New York and online at .

ABOUT GU

GU (pronounced as the letters "G" and "U") was established in 2006 as a sister brand of UNIQLO and currently operates approximately 470 stores in Asia, mainly in Japan, as well as e-commerce sites in several markets. Derived from the Japanese word for "Freedom", GU offers a dynamic range of contemporary apparel designed to meet the evolving tastes of modern consumer's. With a focus on affordability and trend-driven styles, GU aims to provide high-quality fashion that is accessible to a broad audience. The brand's collections are characterized by their versatility and cater to various occasions and personal styles. GU leverages Fast Retailing's extensive supply chain to ensure rapid turnaround times from design to retail. This approach allows GU to stay ahead of fashion trends and to consistently deliver fresh, relevant products to the market.

ABOUT ROKH

rokh is a fashion brand launched by designer Rok Hwang in 2016. Currently based in London, he presents his collections in Paris. Drawing on a variety of roots, his collections seamlessly blend classic aesthetics with fresh perspectives, presenting timeless clothes that can be worn throughout the Season.

ABOUT ROK HWANG

Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in Austin in the United States, Rok Hwang graduated from Central Saint Martins in England, where he gained prominence when he received an award for his master's collection. After graduating with a master's degree, Rok started his own brand in 2016. Currently based in London, he presents his collections in Paris. Drawing on a variety of roots, his collections seamlessly blend classic aesthetics with fresh perspectives, presenting timeless clothes that can be worn throughout the season.

For media queries, please contact:

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

Tel. (212) 941-9394

SOURCE GU

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED