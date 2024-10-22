Dynabook Americas Announces Leadership Change With Appointment Of Mike Marusic As New President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dynabook Americas, Inc. , the standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today announced the appointment of Mike Marusic, who also serves as president and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, as its new president, effective October 1.

Marusic succeeds Ikuaki Takayama, who has stepped down as Chairman and President of Dynabook Americas after overseeing the business since Sharp acquired the Dynabook laptop business in 2019. During his tenure, Takayama played a critical role in guiding the company's transformation and maintaining Dynabook as a leading provider of long-lasting, high-performance laptops for enterprise and business users.



With over 25 years of experience in the office solutions, printing and computer peripheral businesses, Marusic brings a wealth of knowledge to Dynabook Americas. He joined Sharp in 2002 and has held various senior leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer of Sharp Electronics Corporation and Executive Vice President of Marketing, Operations, and Technical Services for Sharp's B2B division. His deep understanding of product development and market expansion will support Dynabook in further refining its B2B sales strategy and strengthening its position in the competitive laptop market.

Marusic holds an MBA from Fordham University and a BA from Siena College. He will oversee all aspects of Dynabook's operations in the Americas, ensuring the company continues to meet the needs of its growing network of dealers and customers.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit .

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

