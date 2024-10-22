Tiger Pistol's New Playbook Elevates QSR Loyalty Programs With Local Digital Advertising Strategies

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tiger Pistol , the most advanced local advertising platform, today announced the release of its latest resource for QSR marketers: "The Next Step in QSR Loyalty Programs: Driving Engagement, Sales, and Retention with Local Digital Advertising Strategies." This comprehensive playbook offers insights and strategies to help quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands improve loyalty program participation through personalized local advertising powered by first-party loyalty data.

The Next Step in QSR Loyalty Programs

Tiger Pistol's latest playbook shows how local digital advertising can unlock the full potential of QSR loyalty programs. Learn how to securely share loyalty data with franchisees to drive engagement and boost rewards redemptions. This playbook is perfect for anyone looking to sharpen their strategy and create stronger connections between customers and franchisees.

In a highly competitive restaurant industry, QSR loyalty programs have become essential for building customer relationships and driving repeat visits. However, many programs struggle to maintain engagement, leaving revenue on the table. Tiger Pistol's latest playbook outlines how QSR brands can overcome these challenges by securely sharing loyalty data with franchisees, enabling them to create hyper-targeted campaigns that drive traffic, boost point redemptions, and increase app downloads.

"Our goal with this playbook is to help QSR brands unlock the full potential of their loyalty programs," said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Business Development at Tiger Pistol. "When franchisees have the tools and data they need, they can build personalized campaigns that create deeper connections with their customers. This approach not only improves engagement but also drives measurable business outcomes."

Key highlights from the playbook include:



Loyalty Data Sharing: Learn how to securely share first-party loyalty data with franchisees, empowering them to create custom and lookalike audiences.

Platform-Specific Strategies: Discover how to target local customers effectively across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Amazon Ads, boosting foot traffic and program engagement.

Driving App Downloads: Understand how local campaigns can promote loyalty app downloads, increasing digital interaction and enhancing customer relationships. Seamless Campaign Management: Explore how Tiger Pistol's platform simplifies campaign creation, scaling, and reporting, allowing franchisees to focus on customer service.

is available now for free download. QSR marketers, franchise leaders, and multi-location restaurant brands are invited to explore how data-sharing and local advertising can unlock new opportunities to engage customers and boost loyalty program performance.

Access the playbook by visiting Tiger Pistol's website .

