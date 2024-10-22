Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Full-Suite Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leaders in the standalone talent (TA) include Cegid, Dayforce, Infor, Oracle, and Paycor.

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Acquisition is a continual area of focus for full-suite HCM providers, with increased and feature investments over the past year. While standalone players are at greater liberty to focus investments solely on talent acquisition, well-established full-suite vendors have the expertise and reputation in broader, more advanced areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

"Native integration within a suite continues to be a pull factor for organizations looking to consolidate the costs and complexity of poorly integrated environments," said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen . "The convergence of internal and external talent pools, as well as skill-based recruiting and long-term staff planning, has created a need for deeper connections across various tools impacting the employee lifecycle."

The proliferation of skills and skill-based recruiting and development strategies has continued through the ongoing enhancement of opportunity marketplaces. Other recent areas of investment Nucleus expects to drive meaningful value for customers include career site configuration, integrations with standalone tools, analytics, and usability enhancements to ensure that as functionality advances, adoption rates do not fall behind.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Cegid, Dayforce, Infor, Oracle, and Paycor.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include SAP SuccessFactors and Workday.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include isolved, Paycom, and Rippling.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are BambooHR and Paychex.

To download the full 2024 Full-Suite Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix, click here .

