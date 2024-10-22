Marco's Pizza Ranked In Entrepreneur's List Of Top Global Franchise Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brands Ranks No. 68 on Distinguished List

Recognition Underscores the Brand's Commitment to Current and Future of International Operators International Growth Remains Top Priority for 2025, Developing New Tools and Resources to Expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024

Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, has been recognized as one of the Top Global Franchises for 2024 by Entrepreneur. The ranking highlights the top brands that are looking to grow their presence in countries and territories outside of the United States through franchising. Marco's has ranked No. 68 after an exciting year focused on international growth.

"We have made significant strides in our organization to create a strong network of global partners. This recognition serves as a testament to the growth our brand has seen internationally," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Pizza . "We continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the tools and resources necessary to fuel the entrepreneurial dreams of both multi-unit operators and single unit owners at home and abroad."

The Top Global Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To compile this ranking, Entrepreneur took its Franchise 500 formula and adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the formula include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. that had a minimum of five units open abroad as of July 2023 were considered.

This news comes alongside a pivotal international growth year for the brand, most recently debuting its first location in Mexico City with a 50-unit master franchisee. Additionally, Marco's currently touts 60-plus locations developed by its master franchisee appointed for the Caribbean. Company leadership is expecting penetration in the United States to continue and is now strategically targeting international development with immediate opportunities in the LATAM region and future sights set on the Middle East, Europe, and Canada.

"Many of the world's greatest franchises are based in America, but they're finding major growth opportunities everywhere," says Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine . "This list recognizes the global power of franchising. We hope it's useful for anyone with a globally sized mindset."

To view Marco's Pizza in the 2024 Top Global Brands list, find the list online at .

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit or contact Jamie Cecil at [email protected] or 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of U.S. Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2023. Based on our fiscal year 2023, 185 of 447 Franchised Stores in the category (or 41%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of Marco's Franchising's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

