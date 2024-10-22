SAVOR St. Pete Honors Hurricane First Responders With Complimentary Tickets To 12Th Annual Food & Wine Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Tampa Bay area begins to recover from the recent hurricanes that impacted our community, SAVOR St. Pete is extending a heartfelt thank you to the brave first responders, EMTs, and electrical linemen who have worked tirelessly to restore our community. The 12th annual SAVOR St. Pete Food & Wine Festival will take place on November 2nd and November 3rd, 2024, and this year, the festival will honor these community heroes by offering first responders and one guest to attend the festival on Sunday, November 3rd.



“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and hard work of our first responders, EMTs, and electrical linemen. Their efforts to rebuild and restore our community have been nothing short of heroic,” said Tammy Gail, owner of SAVOR St. Pete.“In appreciation of everything they've done, we want to invite them to enjoy a day of food, wine, and celebration with us at the festival. This is our way of giving back and showing how united and strong our St. Pete community truly is.”



First responders can claim their complimentary tickets by visiting the official SAVOR St. Pete website. A sign-up sheet is now available on the website labeled under the 'Events' tab, where first responders can register and reserve two tickets-one for themselves and one for a guest. Please note that professional credentials must be presented at registration upon check-in to verify eligibility.



About SAVOR St. Pete:

SAVOR St. Pete is a premier, two-day food, wine, and craft beer festival on Florida's West Coast, showcasing some of the finest culinary talents and brands. To stay updated on upcoming events or for more information, visit savortheburg or follow SAVOR St. Pete on Facebook and Instagram.

