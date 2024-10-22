Scrubadub Launches New England's First Pumpkin Spice-Scented Car Wash

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All Pumpkin Spice Car Wash proceeds throughout November will support Community Servings to provide meals for the critically ill

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers , New England's oldest car wash company, is bringing the beloved scent of fall to customers' with the launch of the first-ever Pumpkin Spice-Scented Car Wash in New England.

For a limited time, from October 22 through November 30, customers can transform their car wash into an autumn-inspired experience by adding UltraShine with Pumpkin Spice for just $5. It's a fun, affordable experience, and every Pumpkin Spice Car Wash purchase in November helps provide meals to critically ill neighbors through ScrubaDub's annual "Pie in the Sky" partnership with Community Servings .

In addition to donations generated by Pumpkin Spice Car Wash sales in November, ScrubaDub customers can support Community Servings by purchasing or gifting a Thanksgiving pie online, which provides a week of medically tailored meals for someone in need. Every $35 pie purchase or "Pie for a Client" donation made here includes a FREE ScrubaDub Express Wash and a chance to win a year of unlimited car washes.

Over the past eight years, ScrubaDub, which is a third-generation family business, has contributed over

$278,000 to Community Servings, providing more than

41,000 meals for its clients, caretakers, and dependents. In addition, ScrubaDub has donated over $465,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help support the cause.

"As New England's oldest car wash company, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to delight our customers and enhance their car wash experience, while also giving back to the community," said Danny Paisner, president of ScrubaDub. "We're thrilled to be the first in New England to offer the Pumpkin Spice Car Wash, bringing autumn magic to customers and supporting neighbors in need through our Thanksgiving partnership with Community Servings."

The new pumpkin spice scent will be available at all 20 ScrubaDub tunnel locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine. To enjoy the full pumpkin spice aroma, ScrubaDub recommends customers turn off their car's air recirculation system and turn on their heat or AC during the wash. In addition to offering a seasonal scent, ScrubaDub's UltraShine provides each vehicle with premium paint protection and shine with a multi-step wax conditioner and sealant.

The Pumpkin Spice-infused UltraShine is only available until the end of November.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's oldest car wash company, founded by Marshall and Elaine Paisner in 1966. The third-generation family business offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. With more than 200 associates and over 20+ properties in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing Clean, Fast, Fun. For more information, visit .

About Community Servings

Founded in 1990, Community Servings' mission is to actively engage the community to provide

medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals and

their families across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Learn more at .

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED