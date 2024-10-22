Top Stories On October 22: Sensex, Nifty 50 Crash, Q2 Results, Bomb Threats To Flights, Modi-Putin Meet, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In today's top news, we have: Sensex plunged 930 points to two-month low, Nifty closed below 24,500 on FII exodus; Bajaj Finance, Zomato and Mahindra & Mahindra Finance announced their Q2 quarter results; Prime Narendra Modi reaches Russia for BRICS Summit. Here's a list of Top Stories you must know:

Sensex, Nifty 50 crash

Benchmark Sensex plunged by 930.55 points, while broader Nifty dropped below the 24,500 level to settle at more than two-month lows on Tuesday due to an intense sell-off across sectors and massive foreign fund exodus from the capital markets. The Sensex closed the day with a loss of 931 points, or 1.15 per cent, at 80,220.72, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,472.10, down 309 points or 1.25 per cent.

The mid and smallcap segments of the market suffered even deeper losses. The BSE Midcap index ended with a loss of 2.52 per cent, while the Smallcap index crashed 3.81 per cent. Tap to read mor

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results

Bajaj Finance announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Tuesday, October 22, reporting a surge of 80 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹5,614 crore, compared to ₹3,105.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. Tap here to read more

Online food delivery giant Zomato Ltd on Tuesday reported 389% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY25) to ₹176 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹36 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was down 30.43% from ₹253 crore in Q1FY25. Tap here to read more