LG Sinha Visits Ganderbal Attack Site
Date
10/22/2024 10:13:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited Gagangir area of Ganderbal district where a deadly terror attack at a tunnel construction site left seven people dead, officials said.
Sinha visited the site of the attack at the Z-Morh tunnel in Gagangir on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the central Kashmir district, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The officials said the LG interacted with the officials and workers of the tunnel construction agency, APCO Infratech, took stock of the situation and discussed measures to ensure their safety and security.
ADVERTISEMENT
A doctor and six workers were killed when terrorists attacked the tunnel construction site on Sunday.
The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.
Read Also
40 Suspects Rounded Up For Probe Into Ganderbal Attack
Last Rites Ceremony Of Ganderbal Attack Victim Held In Jammu
The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.
While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries later. Five people are undergoing treatment for their injuries.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22102024000215011059ID1108806771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.