LG Sinha Visits Ganderbal Attack Site

10/22/2024 10:13:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited Gagangir area of Ganderbal district where a deadly terror attack at a tunnel construction site left seven people dead, officials said.

Sinha visited the site of the attack at the Z-Morh tunnel in Gagangir on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the central Kashmir district, the officials said.

The officials said the LG interacted with the officials and workers of the tunnel construction agency, APCO Infratech, took stock of the situation and discussed measures to ensure their safety and security.

A doctor and six workers were killed when terrorists attacked the tunnel construction site on Sunday.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.

The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries later. Five people are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Kashmir Observer

