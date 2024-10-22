National History Museum To Present Book On Military Art

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The National History Museum will host a presentation on October 25, Azernews reports.

Yusif Aghayev's book "Military art of the XI-XIII centuries in the works of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi" will be presented at the museum. The event is dedicated to the military history of the 11th-13th centuries.

This publication illuminates important and little-studied military issues for the history of Azerbaijan. These topics will be presented to the general public for the first time.

Yusif Aghayev is known for his many books and scientific articles in the field of medieval military history of Azerbaijan.

In his new work, the famous poems of the genius Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi were used as a source in the context of military history research.

According to the author, the works of the poet Nizami Ganjavi, such as "Treasury of Secrets," "Khosrow and Shirin," "Leyli and Majnun," "Seven Beauties," and especially "Iskandarname," serve as invaluable sources not only for studying the lesser-known or unknown aspects of military art in medieval Azerbaijan but also in the Muslim East and the Turkic world.

As concluded by Yusif Aghayev, Nizami Ganjavi's works are not merely high artistic-literary pieces, but also a rich historical repository that allows for a comprehensive examination of the military art of that era.

The author emphasizes that Nizami Ganjavi's precise depiction of military art is related to his realistic approach to the subjects. The illustrations included in the book further clarify these points.

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from the past to the present.

The house museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened in 2020 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

Laman Ismayilova