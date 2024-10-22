Creatio's No-Code Platform Propels Roatan Marine Park's Conservation Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A marine conservation non-profit in Honduras is utilizing Creatio to streamline operations and optimize resource management for greater impact

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Roatan Marine Park (RMP), a marine conservation organization, is leveraging Creatio to drive substantial operational efficiency gains and maximize the utilization of its resources.Established in 2005, Roatan Marine Park is more than a conservation organization-it's a guardian of marine ecosystems, dedicated to protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and marine species through education, research, community development, and patrol programs across the island of Roatan, Honduras.Recognizing its operational constraints, RMP identified the need for technological support to manage its complex activities with its small team. By utilizing Creatio's no-code platform and with the help of partner Qnovate , RMP took advantage of the composable architecture and application development possibilities to address their specific needs.The platform empowered RMP to establish a unified grant management system, enabling efficient expense tracking and effective resource allocation workflows. This strategic move not only substantially enhanced overall operational efficiency but also improved financial transparency and compliance."With Creatio, we've transformed our financial processes. We can now easily track approvals across multiple levels and have clear visibility over our financial processes, which is crucial for an organization managing multiple grants," says Indira Brooks, Marketing Coordinator at Roatan Marine Park.Discover how Roatan Marine Park is using Creatio to enhance its conservation efforts.About Roatan Marine ParkRoatan Marine Park, founded in 2005, is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting marine ecosystems through education, research, community development, and patrol programs on the island of Roatan, Honduras.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.To learn more, visitAbout QnovateQnovate is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. Qnovate's goal is to help customers drive more efficiency by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. The firm has supported customers with CRM adoption, training, customization, integration, and support.To learn more about Qnovate, please visit

PR Creatio

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.