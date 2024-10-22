Sushil Singh Kushwaha To Contest Ramgarh Bypoll On Jan Suraaj Ticket

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) Manoj Bharti, the acting president of Jan Suraaj Party, announced on Tuesday that Sushil Singh Kushwaha would be the party's candidate for the Ramgarh Assembly bypoll.

The decision to nominate Kushwaha was reached through a consensus among five candidates whose names were considered on Monday.

The announcement was made during a interaction in Mohania, Kaimur district, where Bharti praised Kushwaha's contributions and expressed confidence in his ability to represent the people of Ramgarh effectively.

Bharti described Kushwaha as a respected social worker with a clean reputation and a humble demeanour, well-known in the Ramgarh region for his long-standing commitment to social justice.

“Kushwaha has a rich history of working for Dalit rights, having spent around 30 years working alongside Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in modern India,” Bharti said.

Kushwaha has actively worked for the uplift of all sections of society, with a special focus on securing the rights of the Dalit community.

According to Bharti, Kushwaha's experience and dedication to marginalised communities make him a strong candidate for the bye-election.

Manoj Bharti voiced strong criticism of the political scenario in the state during the announcement of Sushil Singh Kushwaha as the party's candidate for the Ramgarh Assembly bypoll.

The public is increasingly frustrated with the dominance of nepotism and muscle power in politics, he said and added that Jan Suraaj was offering voters a genuine alternative.

“Till now, voters did not have a better option, but this time, they do with Jan Suraaj. That is why we are getting immense support from the public, and we are confident of winning all four seats in the upcoming bye-elections,” he said.

Sushil Singh Kushwaha, the party's candidate for Ramgarh, highlighted his longstanding commitment to the people and his connection with his roots.

He emphasised that he has always maintained close ties with the people of Ramgarh, Patna, and Delhi, and has dedicated himself to improving the lives of the underprivileged.

“A significant portion of Bihar's population, particularly in Ramgarh, is deprived of essential needs such as education, health care, food, clothing, and shelter. If people would give me an opportunity to serve, I would work to address these basic issues,” Kushwaha said.

He shared his vision of establishing a university in Kaimur, lamenting that while JP College and Patel College were set up about 50 years ago, no new college has been established in Ramgarh by the government since then.

He appealed to the people of Ramgarh for their support in realising this dream and addressing the pressing needs of the community.