Cyclone 'Dana' Threat: Schools, Colleges In 9 Bengal Districts To Remain Closed For 3 Days

Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts in the state from October 23 to October 25 in view of the impending threat from the cyclone "Dana".

The nine districts are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata. At the same time, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres in these nine districts will also remain closed.

During the period, ferry movements will also be suspended in different districts in the state, especially those which are likely to be most affected by the cyclonic storm.

"The fishermen have been advised to refrain from going to the deep sea. The district administrations have been advised to shift the people staying in low-lying areas to safer places," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

She also said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any kind of situation.

"As usual, control rooms both at the state and district levels will be in operation. A meeting has been conducted which was attended by the chief secretary, state home secretary, state director general of police, representatives from the state disaster management department, district magistrates and district police superintendents," Mamata Banerjee said.

She further said that 'nodal officers' have been appointed for seven districts where the impact of cyclonic storm could be severe.

"On October 24, a meeting of the state Cabinet is scheduled. I have advised the ministers staying in the vulnerable districts or those far away from Kolkata to avoid coming to Kolkata to attend the meeting," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal the next day on October 24.

Cyclone Dana is likely to cause heavy rainfall in both states for at least three days.