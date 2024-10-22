Buzzrx® Introduces Vaccination Scheduling Functionality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tool Helps Customers Find and Schedule Vaccine Appointments at

CVS Pharmacy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024

BuzzRx , a free prescription savings service that allows users to instantly find the lowest price on their at pharmacies nationwide, announces the activation of new vaccine scheduling functionality to help customers find and vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the U.S. With appointments offered for more than 15 CDC-recommended vaccines-including influenza, COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, and hepatitis B-the BuzzRx vaccine scheduler is designed to make it easy to find and schedule preventive vaccinations.

The dynamic scheduling feature is embedded within the BuzzRx website and connects to CVS Pharmacy's vaccination appointment scheduling system. An API allows users to locate their nearest CVS Pharmacy and view corresponding immunization appointment availability. If interested in booking, the user can click through to the CVS Pharmacy site to schedule their vaccine at one of the more than approximately 9,000 retail locations. This integration will help promote vaccinations and public health through CVS Pharmacy's extensive retail footprint.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CVS Pharmacy," notes Matthew Herfield, CEO and Co-Founder of BuzzRx. "CVS Pharmacy has consistently demonstrated leadership in the healthcare and pharmacy space, and now BuzzRx has launched a feature that ensures patients can easily access essential vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations in their communities. Those who are uninsured or underinsured can use BuzzRx to find discounted rates on vaccines and immediately find an appointment time at their nearest CVS Pharmacy."

This feature supplements the growing demand for more efficient and user-friendly vaccination appointment scheduling methods. In a fast-paced world, patients increasingly seek convenient and timely access to vaccination services, and pharmacies like CVS Pharmacy fulfill that need without requiring a costly and time-consuming doctor's appointment.

