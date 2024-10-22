Meeting of Council of Heads of Government of SCO in Islamabad highlights notable absence that raises questions about regional dynamics

(MENAFN) The recent meeting of the Council of Heads of of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad highlighted a notable absence that raises questions about regional dynamics. At the 23rd meeting, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref attended, while Indian Prime Narendra Modi was notably missing. This absence is particularly significant given the historically fraught relations between India and Pakistan.



The current state of India-Pakistan relations is strained, with past hopes for dialogue dimmed in the wake of various conflicts and actions. Since Modi took office in 2014, initial optimism for renewed communication dissipated following key incidents, such as the Uri and Pulwama attacks in Kashmir in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Furthermore, the Indian government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 exacerbated tensions, making any gestures of goodwill between the two nations cautious and limited.



Additionally, the geopolitical landscape is further complicated by deteriorating relations between India and China. The 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, which resulted in casualties on both sides, have heightened India's wariness. This context paints Pakistan as a potential ally of China in India's eyes, leading to a perception that any visit by Modi to Islamabad could be viewed domestically as a concession to both adversaries.



Given these complexities, the prospects for constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan appear bleak, despite the potential for platforms like the SCO to serve as avenues for engagement. The historical rivalries and recent geopolitical tensions suggest that meaningful discussions may remain elusive unless there are significant shifts in the relationships among these three nuclear-armed neighbors.

