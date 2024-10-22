Terrorists shoot down construction employees in India’s Kashmir

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident on Sunday, a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, highlighting the ongoing violence in this insurgency-affected region along India's border with Pakistan. Reports from local indicate that two heavily armed targeted a camp where workers from an infrastructure company were engaged in constructing a tunnel near Gagangir on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road. This tunnel is part of a crucial infrastructure project intended to transform the Sonamarg tourist resort into an all-weather destination.



Among the deceased was a local doctor, while the others were construction workers from various parts of India. The attack also left at least five people injured. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the assailants fled the scene shortly after the shooting, prompting a swift response from security forces. The army and police have cordoned off the area surrounding the camp and initiated a search operation for the suspected terrorists.



A police source informed the Indian Express that the attack seemed designed to inflict maximum casualties, indicating that the assailants may have been present at the site for an extended period. In addition to the gunfire, they reportedly set fire to two vehicles belonging to the construction company.



The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders. J&K's newly elected Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, described it as a "dastardly and cowardly attack" in a post on social media platform X. Indian Minister of Internal Affairs, Amit Shah, labeled the incident a "despicable act of cowardice," pledging that those responsible would "not be spared" and would face the "harshest response" from security forces. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized that local security personnel have been given "full freedom" to ensure that terrorists are held accountable and "pay a very heavy price" for their actions.



This violent episode underscores the persistent instability in Jammu and Kashmir and raises concerns about the safety of individuals working on critical infrastructure projects in the region. The government's strong condemnation of the attack reflects a broader commitment to combating terrorism and restoring peace in the area.

