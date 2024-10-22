Trudeau guaranteeing ties with India are ‘spiraling down’

(MENAFN) Sanjay Kumar Verma, the former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, has publicly criticized Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau for jeopardizing the bilateral relationship between India and Canada, attributing the decline to motivations. His comments come amid escalating tensions that have led to his recall by New Delhi.



In a recent interview with Canadian CTV News, Verma refuted Ottawa's allegations suggesting that he and the Indian were implicated in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place on Canadian soil. This recall followed Canada's claims that Verma and other senior Indian diplomats were deemed "persons of interest" in the ongoing investigation into Nijjar's murder.



Verma alleged that extremist factions within the Khalistan movement, which advocates for a separate nation for Sikhs, are being actively encouraged in Canada. He pointedly stated, "This is my allegation; I’m not providing any evidence for it," but expressed concern over the influence of certain Khalistani extremists, asserting that they may have ties to Canadian intelligence agencies, specifically the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).



While Verma condemned Nijjar's killing—stating that "any murder is wrong and bad"—he also hinted at a broader issue of extrajudicial killings, suggesting that some G7 countries have engaged in such practices. He called for a consistent approach to these issues, arguing against double standards in the international community. Emphasizing India's commitment as "the largest democracy in the world," Verma reiterated that India does not condone extrajudicial actions on foreign soil.



As the diplomatic rift between India and Canada continues to widen, Verma’s remarks highlight the complexities surrounding the allegations and the broader geopolitical dynamics at play. The situation raises questions about the future of bilateral relations and the potential implications for both nations

