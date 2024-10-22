Americans challenge Kaspersky prohibition

(MENAFN) Despite a ban on Kaspersky Labs' antivirus software due to alleged security concerns, some Americans are continuing to use the Russian cybersecurity company’s products. This ban, enacted in June, aimed to mitigate perceived risks associated with Kaspersky's operations in the United States, leading the company to cease its US operations.



According to a report from TechCrunch, various users have discovered methods to bypass these restrictions. In discussions on platforms like Reddit, some individuals expressed skepticism about the motivations behind the ban, arguing that there is no concrete evidence to support claims that Kaspersky's software functions as spyware. One user highlighted the software's strong reputation, stating, "It’s well-known to be the best [antivirus] in the world and has a long track record." They emphasized their need for factual backing rather than trusting unsubstantiated claims.



Another Reddit user from New York also defended their continued use of Kaspersky, asserting that they were not concerned about allegations regarding data theft. They described Kaspersky as "a nice product" and expressed satisfaction with its performance.



These users have employed various strategies to maintain access to the software, such as utilizing a VPN or manually adding non-US update servers in the Kaspersky application. One customer shared their experience of purchasing an international license key on eBay, which allowed them to continue receiving updates by connecting to a server located outside the US.



When questioned about their plans once their license keys expire, many users indicated they would either switch to another antivirus provider or continue using Kaspersky if their VPN solutions remained effective. This trend illustrates the complexities surrounding software bans and users' reliance on popular tools, regardless of official restrictions.

