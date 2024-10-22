NTCA of India mandates relocation of over 64,000 families across 19 states

(MENAFN) In a contentious decision earlier this year, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) of India mandated the relocation of over 64,000 families across 19 states, prioritizing tiger conservation at the expense of tribal and forest-dwelling communities. This directive has ignited a nationwide debate regarding the rights of indigenous populations versus the imperative to protect endangered species.



The NTCA's order, which affects states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Karnataka—regions known for their substantial tribal populations—has prompted fierce criticism from activists advocating for tribal rights. The relocation plan targets approximately 591 villages, citing concerns over slow progress in conservation efforts and the potential threats to the tiger population, which currently stands at 3,682, accounting for 75% of the global total. This figure exceeds the goals set by the St. Petersburg Tiger Conservation Declaration in 2010, which aimed to double the number of tigers from 1,411 recorded in 2006.



Critics argue that the NTCA’s move violates several laws designed to protect the rights of indigenous people, including the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) and the Forest Rights Act of 2006 (FRA). These laws seek to address the historical injustices faced by tribal communities and ensure their participation in decisions affecting their land and livelihoods.



Activists contend that the focus on tiger conservation is coming at a significant human cost, undermining the welfare and rights of those who have lived in these forests for generations. The clash between the NTCA's conservation goals and the rights of tribal communities reflects a broader struggle over land use and environmental justice in India, raising critical questions about how best to balance the needs of wildlife protection with the rights of local populations.



As the debate unfolds, it highlights the complexities of conservation efforts in a country rich in biodiversity but also marked by deep social inequalities. The outcome of this conflict may set important precedents for future conservation policies and their impact on indigenous communities across India.

