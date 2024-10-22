Helicopter crashes into radio building in US

(MENAFN) A devastating helicopter crash occurred in Houston, Texas, on Sunday evening, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including a child. Fortunately, local authorities confirmed that there were no casualties on the ground during this tragic incident. The crash took place just before 8 PM local time when a privately owned R44 helicopter collided with a tower in the Greater East End neighborhood after departing from Ellington Field, located approximately 15 miles away.



Local security cameras captured the moment of the crash, and numerous videos taken by residents in the vicinity depict the aftermath of the accident. Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz addressed the media, providing details about the incident and its unfortunate consequences.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire expressed relief that the situation was not worse, given the proximity of gas tanks and residential buildings to the crash site. “The tower is surrounded by residents, and we were very fortunate that it didn’t topple in one direction or another,” Whitmire stated. He described the fireball generated by the crash as being “pretty much isolated,” which likely prevented further tragedy.



Following the collision, the radio tower collapsed, igniting a fire that spread across an area comparable to two or three city blocks. Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz reported that emergency responders arrived at the scene within minutes to manage the blaze and assist those affected.



The incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, which will look into the circumstances leading to this catastrophic event. The community is left mourning the loss of life while grappling with the implications of the accident in a densely populated area.

