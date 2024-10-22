(MENAFN) The upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, is poised to attract additional countries to the coalition, a development that former Pentagon analyst Michael Maloof attributes to Washington's own actions. During an appearance on George Galloway's Mother of All Talk Shows, Maloof commended Russian President Vladimir for acknowledging the global demand for a more inclusive economic framework. Many nations are eager to break free from what Maloof describes as the "odious sanctions of the West" and the burdens imposed by the current financial system.



Maloof criticized the United States' leadership of the so-called "Rules Based Order," arguing that it allows Washington to dictate and manipulate the rules to its advantage. "We've seen enough of this crap," he declared, reflecting a growing sentiment among countries disenchanted with U.S. policies. He predicted a rising challenge to the dominance of the U.S. dollar and the broader Western financial system, suggesting that new mechanisms will be introduced at the BRICS summit to facilitate this shift.



In the wake of its exclusion from the Western financial landscape following the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Russia has intensified efforts to conduct foreign trade using rubles and other currencies. Putin emphasized that Russia did not choose to abandon dollar transactions; rather, it was compelled to seek alternatives due to restrictions imposed by Western nations.



As the BRICS coalition continues to expand, the summit is seen as a critical platform for countries seeking to assert their economic independence and explore new avenues for trade and collaboration outside the influence of Western powers. The dialogue surrounding the BRICS summit underscores a significant shift in the global economic landscape, highlighting the growing desire for a multipolar world where power is not concentrated in a single currency or governing body.

