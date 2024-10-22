عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
40 Suspects Rounded Up For Probe Into Ganderbal Attack

40 Suspects Rounded Up For Probe Into Ganderbal Attack


10/22/2024 8:47:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Investigators have rounded up more than 40 suspects for questioning as part of investigations into the deadly terror attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir in which seven persons were killed, officials said on Tuesday.

Police officials believe that the assailants had meticulously planned the attack and were able to execute their designs due to the support of the terrorist associate network.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will get them (terrorists) sooner or later. We have picked up several suspects for questioning but no one has been arrested so far,” a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces on Monday launched a large-scale combing operation in the area adjacent to tourist spot Sonamarg, a day after a horrific terror attack at a tunnel construction site.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) agents have scoured the scene for crucial evidence as the Army, CRPF and police units spread out across the hills surrounding the construction area to track down the perpetrators and their accomplices involved in one of the deadliest attacks on non-local labourers in the Kashmir valley.

Read Also Last Rites Ceremony Of Ganderbal Attack Victim Held In Jammu Kashmir Admin Rebuts Rumors Of Pressurising Migrant Labourers To Leave Valley

The assailants, believed to be Pakistani terrorists, meticulously studied the site layout before executing their plan. They first targeted the labourers' mess before proceeding to the officers' quarters.

Officials suspect that the attackers may have had prior knowledge of the site, potentially having worked there previously or receiving support from locals present at the location. Eyewitnesses recounted the cold-blooded firing by the attackers.

The officials said CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised.

The Resistance Front, a shadow organisation linked to the banned Lashker-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the barbaric act.

In a region that has been plagued by terrorism for over three decades, this area had not experienced such a violent incident before.

The attack, which left a doctor and six labourers dead, unfolded when the staff had returned to their camp late in the evening after working on the tunnel project.

Among the deceased were Dr Shahnawaz Dar, Faheem Nasir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

The NIA's investigative team visited the site to gather crucial evidence that could aid in identifying the attackers.

As leaders of various political parties and outfits condemned the attack, JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed determination not to let vested interests impede the region's progress and development.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the brutal attack, holding Pakistan accountable for instigating violence in the area.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN22102024000215011059ID1108806341


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search