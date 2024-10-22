Klika Tech Wins 2024 Product Of The Year Award From Generative AI Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLUCOSE Recognized for Innovation

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klika Tech, a global solutions and consulting leader delivering cutting-edge IoT, AI/ML, Cloud and Embedded solutions, today announced that 5.Y's GLUCOSE, Intuitive Conversational AI with Advanced GenAI platform, Co-Created with Klika Tech has received the 2024 Product of the Year Award from Generative AI and TMC.

This award recognizes the companies at the forefront of innovation in Generative AI. Companies selected for this award have demonstrated that their products and solutions are pushing the boundaries of AI technology, enabling advanced AI-driven capabilities that revolutionize industries by delivering personalized experiences, real-time insights, and intelligent automation through cutting-edge generative models.

Klika Tech and 5.Y collaborated to develop the GLUCOSE Agentic AI platform, powered by AWS and Generative AI, revolutionizing how consumers engage with appliances and smart devices. GLUCOSE enhances user experiences with multimodal capabilities-such as voice and image recognition-and seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Line and iMessage. Its intelligent, modular design provides real-time personalized support, a key factor in earning this prestigious award.

"I am pleased to recognize Klika Tech with the 2024 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its dedication to customer value and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, 5.Y's GLUCOSE has demonstrated excellence in leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and drive efficiency."

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Generative AI Product of the Year Award from the Generative AI Expo and TMC. This recognition is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our team in developing solutions that push the boundaries of AI, like the GLUCOSE platform. We are proud to be at the forefront of creating technologies that transform how users engage with products and improve everyday experiences," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.

"At 5.Y, we are obsessed with shaping the future of customer engagement, and this recognition is a true honor for our team. Our collaboration with Klika Tech brings together their IoT and GenAI expertise and the Agentic AI capabilities of GLUCOSE to create something extraordinary. We're redefining brand and product experiences with Agentic AI, enabling contextual, personalized, real-time support for any user, anywhere, anytime-across both traditional and smart devices. It's thrilling to see our vision acknowledged in such a meaningful way." – Vasily Malanin, Co-Founder of 5.Y

The mission of the Generative AI Expo Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries who are shaping the future of AI-driven technologies worldwide.

About 5.Y

5.Y is an AI-native technology company dedicated to building market-ready Gen-AI products and solutions that redefine industries. Founded by industry veterans Vasily Malanin and Christophe Bacon, 5.Y brings decades of experience in enterprise technology, cloud, and AI products. 5.Y's mission is to operationalize Gen-AI and usher in a new era of products and innovation across industries, disrupting legacy constraints, transcending boundaries, and transforming industries with extraordinary Gen-AI solutions.

With GLUCOSE Agentic AI, 5.Y is redefining how businesses engage with their customers, and shaping the Future of Product and Brand Experiences. For more information, visit

or email us at [email protected] .

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit



or email us at

[email protected] .

Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

561-635-8292

SOURCE Klika Tech, Inc.

