Blackwell 3D To Cancel 25 Million Shares Of Common Stock, Demonstrating Confidence In Future Growth And Commitment To Long-Term Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing company, is pleased to announce a significant restructuring of its common stock, reflecting the Company's confidence in its long-term potential. The Company's Board of Directors has authorized the cancellation of 25,000,000 shares of Company common stock held by Mohammedsaif Zaveri, our Chief Executive Officer. In exchange for this cancellation, Mr. Zaveri shall receive 500,000 shares of our Series A Preferred Stock.



This strategic move is aimed at reinforcing the Company's capital structure, demonstrating management's strong belief in the future growth of Blackwell 3D. The cancellation of common shares indicates a clear commitment by our CEO to align with long-term shareholder value while optimizing the Company's balance sheet.

Mr. Zaveri believes that“this decision underscores my confidence in the Company's ability to continue driving innovation and creating value for our investors. By cancelling these shares of common stock, I am fully committing to the long-term success of Blackwell 3D, while also supporting the Company's efforts to attract new investors and execute on our strategic initiatives. I believe that decision will play a major factor in Blackwell 3D's path to profitability while also setting the stage for future growth.

“We need to build a solid foundation for sustained growth, and that starts with putting ourselves in position to succeed. I expect these changes to bolster the financial stability of the Company, positioning us to better capitalize on the expanding 3D technology market and increase investor confidence,” concluded Mr. Zaveri.

The cancellation of 25 million shares of common stock shall reduce the overall outstanding common share pool, thereby reducing shareholder dilution. This cancellation is expected to be completed within 10 days, at which point our total issued and outstanding shares will be reduced from 60,997,373 to 35,997,373.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit for the most up to date news.

About Blackwell 3D Construction Corp.

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

