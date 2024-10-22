USD 43.6 Billion Home Rehabilitation Products Market Value Cross By 2031 Top Players As Medline, Stryker Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The home rehabilitation products generated $22.4 billion is projected to reach $43.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home rehabilitation products market generated $22.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031 report offers detailed segmentation of the global home rehabilitation products market based on product type, patient type, end-user, and region report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategiesbased on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the wheelchairs segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The general aids segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures)Based on patient type, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The paediatric segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the long-term care centres segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.Purchase Inquiry:The key players analyzed in the global home rehabilitation products market report includeMedline Industries, Inc.Stryker CorporationInvacare CorporationDJO GlobalEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc.RehabCareActive Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.ergoline GmbHPerformance HealthBaxter InternationalArjoColfax CorpDynatronics Corp.Handicare Group ABDrive DeVilbiss InternationalKey findings of the studyOn the basis of product type, the wheelchairs segment dominated the market in the year 2021, however, the general aids segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home rehabilitation market.On the basis of patient type, the pediatric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Region wise, North America dominated the global home rehabilitation products market.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the home rehabilitation products market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing home rehabilitation products market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the home rehabilitation products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global home rehabilitation products market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryBaby Toiletries MarketU.S. Corporate Event MarketFrance Luxury Travel Market

