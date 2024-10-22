Mad Systems Advanced Technologies Company Appoints Laura Peralta-Jones To Head Up Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mad Systems Begin Expansion Plans to Serve a Global Marketplace

- Tricia Ensing, CEO & PresidentORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mad Systems, an award-winning technologies company, specializing in exhibits, attractions, interactive and media experiences, is delighted to announce the addition of Laura Peralta-Jones who joins their Sales and Marketing teams. Laura will be heading up the Business Development arm, having worked in similar roles for a variety of major corporations and technology companies, both internationally and domestically.An industry veteran, Laura's experience in both Themed Entertainment and Cinema Exhibition, including a wide-ranging background in Premium Large Format (PLF) and 3D systems, will add value to Mad Systems vast portfolio of unique experiences. The Mad Systems team believes she will be a great asset for their expansion goals across several market segments as they continue to develop creative technology solutions for exhibition-type experiences.“I am so excited to join Mad Systems and immerse myself into their 'Wonderland' of advanced technologies!” says Laura.“Working with Maris Ensing during our early LBE and FEC beginnings, who created awe-inspiring AV systems for large-scale PLF attractions at IAAPA and beyond, it's truly a full circle moment. And there is no place like our Themed Entertainment home.”Laura has hit the ground running with Mad Systems since coming aboard in August, connecting with key industry leaders and promoting the firm's AV and AI-driven technology solutions . Her enthusiasm and focus is to bridge LBE and exhibition into landmark spaces, for expanding social and leisure interactions.Mad Systems CEO & President, Tricia Ensing, says“Laura's arrival is a thrilling step forward for Mad Systems as we expand into new markets. Her wealth of experience and passion for innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission. We are excited to have her on board and can't wait to see the great things we will accomplish together!”Founder, Maris Ensing adds,“We are excited to welcome Laura to the Mad Team. She has been a friend for many years. Her extensive experience and deep industry knowledge are already making a significant impact, and we look forward to the contributions she'll bring to our future projects.”Mad Systems, established in 1998 and a majority woman-owned enterprise (WBE), specializes in audiovisual systems integration, interactive exhibits and attractions whose expertise ranges from traditional AV solutions to advanced AI-driven technologies.

