Singaporean Authority Seizes Over 7 Kg Of Drugs
10/22/2024 8:45:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Oct 22 (IANS) Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday that it arrested four suspected drug offenders in recent operations and seized more than 7 kg of drugs.
The CNB seized over 6.3 kg of cannabis and 769 grams of ICE (methamphetamine), among other drugs, with an estimated street value of more than 320,000 Singapore dollars ($243,000).
The confiscated drugs can feed 1,310 abusers for a week, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier on September 19, Singapore's CNB arrested five drug offenders and seized more than 7 kg of drugs.
CNB officers seized about 6.5 kg of cannabis and over 900 grams of Ice, among other drugs, with an estimated street value of 333,000 Singapore dollars ($258,000).
