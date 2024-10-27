Zelensky Signs Law Allowing Foreign Nationals Hold Officer Positions In Ukraine's Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law allowing foreign nationals and stateless persons to serve in officer positions on a contractual basis within the of Ukraine, the State Special Service, and the National Guard.

This update was reported in the bill's official recor , according to Ukrinform.

The document was returned to the Verkhovna Rada with the President's signature on October 25.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 10, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law outlining procedures for foreign nationals and stateless persons to serve on contract in Ukraine's Armed Forces, State Special Transport Service, and National Guard, including the opportunity to hold officer positions.