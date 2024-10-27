Education Ministry Reviews Progress On 2024-30 Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has held its first review meeting to assess the progress made in implementing its 2024-2030 strategy, which was officially launched in September under the slogan“Igniting the Spark of Learning.”

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi participated in the meeting, alongside senior ministry officials, strategic programme leaders, and project managers.

The meeting focused on reviewing and discussing the key achievements to date across the strategic programmes and projects.

It also addressed future development strategies and identified the necessary resources to ensure that each programme achieves its objectives within the specified timeframe.

The strategy was introduced as a foundation and roadmap for achieving the objectives of the Human Development pillar outlined in QNV 2030. It focuses on enhancing the attractiveness and quality of higher education for Qataris, building a better-educated and highly motivated talent pool by emphasising the teacher's role, developing the teaching profession, improving the academic supervision models in public and private schools, and updating curricula.

The strategy will contribute to identifying opportunities in the coming years by leading innovation and excellence in education, enhancing teachers' skills, and preparing a resilient generation capable of facing future challenges. It is comprehensive, addressing all stages of learning, from pre-primary to post-secondary and continuing education.

The Ministry's 2024-2030 strategy aims to advance Qatar's education sector by providing high-quality education, ensuring equal opportunities, continuously developing teachers' skills, and fostering an educational environment aligned with the latest pedagogical practices. It also seeks to realise the Ministry's vision of preparing empowered learners who contribute to sustainable development.