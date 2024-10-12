How Injuries and Suspensions Shake Up College Football’s Biggest Games

(MENAFN- SPORTZINO)

Injuries are a part of being an elite athlete. Although they’re an aspect that everyone wants to avoid, sometimes there’s nothing you can do about them. Suspensions are also a regular occurrence but more controllable than injuries. A suspension happens when players can’t control their actions, but they’re just as critical regarding how a team performs.

Our guide examines how injuries and suspensions can make up the year's biggest games.

Impacts of Injuries

Injuries can significantly impact everything from NCAAF odds to whether a team makes the playoffs. What makes them such a critical factor is that there’s often no way to predict when they’ll happen. There are two forms of injury, each with differing levels of impact.

Fatigue Injuries

These are lower-level injuries, and teams can often predict them using sports science. Fatigue injuries happen when players are overused and unable to perform at their typical levels. They are typically solved by the player resting from high-intensity training for a while, which means they may miss some crucial games.

However, if they’re left without a rest, they can become more significant problems. For example, if a player is burned out and doesn’t get a rest, it can lead to their muscles breaking down and a potential tear or worse.

Breaks, Tears, and More

These types of injuries typically require more time out from playing. A leg break can last anywhere from six weeks to a year, depending on severity. Muscle tears and concussions all have different time frames but will likely require more time out than a fatigue injury.

Since you can’t predict when these will happen, as they usually happen from collisions on the field, they’re harder to deal with. A team might go the whole season without a serious injury or suffer three in quick succession. It can shake up the season if they hit critical players for essential games.

Suspensions

A suspension gives a linear time frame for a player’s return. However, they’re much more avoidable than an injury. Suspensions occur when players commit targeted fouls, fight on the field, or carry out other unlawful strategies. While injuries can often leave players out for months, a suspension is typically only for a single half and sometimes a complete game.

However, players or coaches who are ejected for fighting more than once in a season will miss the rest of the campaign. This means that players should keep their cool and move away from confrontation to continue playing.

Making NCAA Football Picks

Tracking injuries and suspensions can improve your predictions. For example, if you spot an essential player who is out for a crucial game, you’ll know the right time to make your pick.

Part of making successful picks is choosing the right place to do it. At Sportzino, an excellent selection of NCAA college football events is available. You can follow games as they take place and make all the picks you want. As a free-play social sportsbook, you can use your NCAA expertise to make picks without spending a single penny.