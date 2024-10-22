Pentagon director takes sudden trip to Kiev

(MENAFN) In a significant move, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, coinciding with the announcement of an additional USD400 million in military aid for Ukraine’s ongoing conflict against Russia. The visit comes as part of Washington’s continued support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's amidst escalating tensions.



Austin arrived in Ukraine via train, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that his visit did not include any major announcements. Despite hopes from Ukrainian officials for discussions regarding membership or permission to use US-supplied long-range weaponry against Russian forces, no such agreements were reached during this trip.



During a speech following his meeting with Zelensky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Austin emphasized the US commitment to Ukraine’s defense. He stated, “The United States will get Ukraine what it needs to fight for its survival and security.” He further underscored the importance of American leadership, remarking, “For anyone who thinks that American leadership is expensive – well, consider the price of American retreat,” implying that the costs of withdrawing support would be far greater.



The Pentagon's announcement of the new aid package includes a variety of military supplies, primarily ammunition for the HIMARS system, mortars, and artillery, as well as some M113 armored vehicles. This latest assistance comes in addition to the USD425 million worth of military aid announced just the previous week.



Since August 2021, the US has provided Ukraine with 68 tranches of military assistance, amounting to over USD64 billion, according to Pentagon records. This figure does not account for the additional “tens of billions” contributed by Canada and other European NATO members.



Austin's visit and the accompanying military support signal continued robust backing from the US as Ukraine seeks to bolster its defenses in the face of ongoing aggression from Russia. The evolving situation in Ukraine remains a focal point for international relations, with global implications for security and stability in the region.

