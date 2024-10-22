AFFA Official Appointed For Qualifying Match Of UEFA European Women's Championship
UEFA has appointed the chief expert of the AFFA Department of
Organizing Youth and Children's Competitions Zumrud Aghayeva as its
representative for UEFA European Women's Championship,
Azernews reports.
The match between Georgia and Ireland in Women's European
Championship playoff Stage will take place on October 25 at Mikhail
Meskhi 2 Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia. The game starts at 20:00
(Baku time).
The 2025 UEFA Women's Championship will be the 14th edition of
the UEFA Women's Championship, the quadrennial international
football championship organized by UEFA for the women's national
teams of Europe.
The tournament will take place in Switzerland on July 2-27,
2025. It will be the third edition since it was expanded to 16
teams.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
