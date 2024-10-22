Trump shooting investigation detects ‘stunning’ mistakes

(MENAFN) The US Congressional task force investigating the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald has revealed significant shortcomings in the coordination between the Secret Service and local law enforcement during the incident. The attack occurred on July 13 while Trump was delivering a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear. Tragically, one attendee was killed, and two others sustained serious injuries before the Secret Service was able to neutralize the assailant, Thomas Crooks, who had fired from the roof of a nearby factory.



In a preliminary report released on Monday, the bipartisan task force stated, “Put simply, the evidence obtained by the Task Force to date shows the tragic and shocking events of July 13 were preventable and should not have happened.” The comprehensive 53-page document outlined eight key findings, highlighting a notable lack of planning and collaboration between the Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies.



One of the primary concerns was the security perimeter, which failed to include the factory roof from which Crooks launched his attack. The report pointed out that this location provided “clear sight lines to the stage” and was situated at an elevated position, making it a significant security risk. Local officers assigned to monitor the rally believed their role was limited to "overwatch" and did not take measures to secure the entire complex, including the roof.



The investigation also revealed that the Secret Service and local police operated from separate command posts and did not establish a shared radio channel for communication. This disconnect resulted in critical gaps in coordination, allowing Crooks to exploit the situation.



These findings raise serious questions about the security protocols in place during high-profile events and underscore the need for improved collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies to prevent such incidents in the future. The task force's report serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities present during political rallies and the importance of comprehensive security measures to protect candidates and the public alike.

