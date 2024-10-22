Harris encounters backlash due to ‘insulting’ commercial

(MENAFN) U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris is facing significant backlash over a recent campaign advertisement that focuses on the romantic lives of black men. The ad, released on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, has drawn sharp criticism from online users, who have labeled it as "dehumanizing."



The campaign employs a dating-game format to engage young voters, depicting a black man approaching a group of women holding balloons. In the ad, the women question him about his income, height, and fitness routine. After seemingly receiving positive responses to these inquiries, one woman asks if he plans to vote in the upcoming November presidential election. His casual reply, “Nah, not my thing,” prompts the women to dramatically pop their balloons, underscoring the importance of voting. The ad concludes with a message encouraging viewers to vote on Election Day, November 5, and notes that it was paid for by ‘Harris for President.’



However, the advertisement has been met with mockery and disapproval across social media platforms. Many critics argue that rather than winning the support of black men, the ad comes off as an insult, reinforcing negative stereotypes. One user expressed frustration, stating, “Democrats continue to dehumanize and insult black men and try to shame and pressure them into only voting for them,” questioning the campaign’s approach to engaging with this demographic respectfully.



Others echoed similar sentiments, asking if the Harris campaign truly believes such tactics would convince anyone to vote for her. Comments ranged from critiques of the ad’s overall cringe-worthy nature to doubts about its effectiveness in appealing to black male voters. One critic poignantly questioned, “What man would watch this and be persuaded to vote for Kamala Harris?”



The backlash reflects broader concerns about how political campaigns engage with specific demographics, particularly in an era where representation and respectful dialogue are increasingly prioritized. As the election approaches, Harris’s campaign will need to navigate these criticisms carefully to maintain and expand her voter base. The controversy surrounding this advertisement highlights the fine line campaigns must tread when attempting to connect with voters while avoiding reductive or offensive portrayals.

