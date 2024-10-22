American news agency confesses altering Harris interview

(MENAFN) CBS News has come under scrutiny following its editing of a recent interview with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the program "60 Minutes." The network acknowledged that it altered her responses in an effort to present her remarks as more “clear, accurate, and on point.” However, CBS has rejected claims from former President Donald Trump, who characterized the edits as “deceitful.”



The controversy began during a preview of the interview aired on "Face the Nation," where interviewer Bill Whitaker posed a question about whether Harris believed Israeli Prime was ignoring the United States in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East. In her initial response, Harris provided a lengthy and somewhat convoluted answer, stating that U.S. advocacy had prompted various actions by Israel in the region.



However, when the complete interview aired the following day, CBS had edited Harris’s response to a more concise statement: “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.” This revision sparked criticism, particularly from Trump, who accused CBS of obscuring what he described as Harris's “virtually incoherent” answer. He called for the network to lose its broadcast license and be sold to a higher bidder.



In response to the backlash, CBS remained silent until recently, when the network released a statement defending its editing choices. CBS clarified that "60 Minutes" provided an excerpt that included a longer segment of Harris's original answer compared to what was shown in the full interview. The network maintained that the same question was posed, and although the content was similar, the portion of her response featured was different.



The situation raises important questions about media practices in editing interviews, particularly regarding how such changes can affect public perception of political figures. The incident also highlights the ongoing scrutiny of media outlets by both political figures and the public, particularly in an era of heightened political polarization and scrutiny of information dissemination. As debates about media integrity continue, CBS's editing decisions serve as a reminder of the fine line news organizations walk in balancing clarity and fidelity to the original dialogue.

